Madrid. A new method for detecting tsunamis using GPS satellites orbiting the Earth could serve as an effective warning system for all countries. This is the conclusion of a recent study carried out by an international team led by researchers from University College London (UCL).

The initial waves of the tsunami are usually a few centimeters high; however, they cause a disturbance in the Earth’s upper atmosphere by pushing air up and creating an acoustic wave that amplifies as it rises.

This results in a change in the ionosphere, 300 kilometers from Earth, in which the density of electrons in the area is reduced. This, in turn, affects the radio signals sent by GPS satellites to receivers on the ground, slowing down or speeding up different parts of the signal, or changing the direction of the signal, depending on the frequency.

For the new study, published in Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences, Experts from UCL and universities in Japan developed a new way to detect this drop in electron density from altered signals from that system.

Looking at data from those satellites at the time of the devastating 2011 Tohoku-Oki earthquake and tsunami, they found that a tsunami warning could have been issued within 15 minutes of the quake’s occurrence, that is, at least 10 minutes. minutes before the first reaching the east coast of Japan.

They also found that a warning could have been issued using data from just 5 percent of Japan’s 1,200 GPS receivers, meaning the method could be used in countries with a sparser network.

Serge Guillas (UCL and the Alan Turing Institute), lead author of the paper, said in a statement: “Our study, a joint effort of statisticians and space scientists, shows a low-cost method, complements other ways of detecting tsunamis and improves accuracy. of warning systems.