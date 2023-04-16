The ketogenic diet has gained popularity around the world as an attractive and sustainable weight loss plan, largely due to the ability of diet to burn fat while eating more high-fat foods, such as red meat, oily fish, cheese, and nuts.

Also, fats and proteins take longer to break down, keeping people full longer.

however, though The ketogenic diet can be effective for weight loss, but it also has risks, such as increasing bad cholesterol levels. and the risk of heart disease, which can result in a high intake of unhealthy fats if you eat too many processed foods.

To address these risks, Lim Su Lin, chief dietitian at National University Hospital (NUH), recently developed a healthy version of the ketogenic diet for an ongoing clinical trial that aims to help patients lose weight without compromising their health.

Preliminary results show that those who follow his program closely can lose up to 25 kg in four monthsas well as lower blood pressure and control diabetes.

The ketogenic diet is a strict diet that is high in fat, moderate in protein, and low in carbohydrates. By reducing your carbohydrate intake, your body is induced to enter a state known as ketosis where it breaks down stored fat instead of carbohydrates for energy.

According to the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, this translates to about 165 g of fat, 40 g of carbohydrates, and 75 g of protein for a 2,000-calorie diet.

However, Dr. Lim’s program keeps fat intake to less than 50 percent of total daily energy and also restricts calories according to the profile of the person.

Although the ketogenic diet can be effective for weight loss, it also comes with risks. According to the Gleneagles Hospital website, common side effects of putting your body into ketosis include bad breath, constipation, indigestion, and low blood sugar.

In the first few days of the diet, you may also experience nausea, insomnia, and a general feeling of being unwell. People with underlying health conditions, particularly those involving the liver or kidneys, should be careful when following such a diet, as it could put additional strain on these organs.

The NUH trial, which began in mid-2021, involves 80 participants who are personnel from the National University Health System. All had a body mass index of more than 27.5, which is outside the healthy range of 18.5 to 24.9. One group was assigned the healthy ketogenic diet that Dr. Lim designed, while the other group had to follow a standard low-fat diet and calorie restricted.

“Through this new method, we hope to provide patients with an effective way to achieve their weight loss goals without compromising cardiovascular health,” said the doctor.

The ketogenic diet may be an option for those looking to lose weight, but as with any diet, it’s important to speak with a health professional before beginning. The risks and benefits must be considered based on the health and individual needs of each person.