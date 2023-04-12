Madrid. Scientists and the general public can now navigate a new global image of the red planet that was made at the California Institute of Technology using data from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter from NASA.

Cliffs, impact craters and dust swirling tracks are captured in fascinating detail in a new mosaic made up of 110,000 images taken by the spacecraft’s black-and-white Context Camera, or CTX, covering nearly 25 square meters of area per pixel.

That makes the so-called CTX Global Mosaic of Mars the highest-resolution global image of the red planet ever created. If printed, this 5.7 trillion pixel (or 5.7 terapixel) mosaic would be large enough to cover the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

The product of Caltech’s Bruce Murray Laboratory for Planetary Visualization, the mosaic took six years and tens of thousands of hours to develop. It is so detailed that more than 120 peer-reviewed scientific articles have already cited a beta version. Also, it is very easy to use for anyone.

“I wanted something that was accessible to everyone,” Jay Dickson, an imaging scientist who led the project and manages the Murray Lab, said in a statement. “Schoolchildren can use this now. My mom who just turned 78 can wear this now. The goal is to lower the barriers for people interested in exploring Mars.”

CTX is one of three cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which is run by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in southern California. The High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) provides color images of surface features as small as a dining table. Rather, CTX gives a broader view of the terrain around those features, helping scientists understand how they are related. Its ability to capture larger tracts of the landscape has made it especially useful for detecting impact craters on the surface. A third camera, Mars Color Imager, run by the same team, produces a daily global map of the planet’s climate at much lower spatial resolution.

Since the orbiter reached Mars in 2006, CTX has documented nearly the entire planet, making its images an optimal starting point for scientists when creating a map. A bit like looking for a needle in a haystack and putting together a puzzle at the same time, that process requires downloading and browsing through a large selection of photos in order to find ones with the same lighting conditions and clear skies.

“Useful art product for science”

To create the new mosaic, Dickson developed an algorithm to match the images based on the features they captured. He manually matched the remaining 13,000 tiles that the algorithm couldn’t match. The spaces that remained represent parts of the red planet that had not been imaged by CTX when the scientist began working on this project, or areas obscured by clouds or dust.

Laura Kerber, a Mars scientist at JPL, provided comments on the new mosaic as it took shape. “I’ve wanted something like this for a long time,” she maintained. “It is both a beautiful product of art and also useful for science.”

Kerber recently used the image to visit his favorite place on Mars: Medusae Fossae, dusty region the size of Mongolia.

Scientists aren’t sure exactly how it formed; the scientist proposed that it could be a pile of ash from a nearby volcano. With the click of a button on the CTX mosaic, you can see the now-dry old river channels meandering across the landscape.

Users can also jump into regions like Gale and Jezero craters, areas that are explored by robots. curiosity and perseverance from NASA, or visit Olympus Mons, the highest volcano in the solar system, adding topographic data from NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor mission. One of the notable features of the mosaic highlights impact craters across the planet, allowing viewers to see just how scarred the surface of Mars is.