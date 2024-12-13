Technology revolutionizes all aspects of our lives, and without a doubt the work environment is one of those where innovations in this sector are being exploited the most, and in recent years Artificial Intelligence has undoubtedly been the one that has broken into our lives the most. jobs.

But this is no longer just that apps like ChatGPT can generate texts, images, find information in Excel or any other action in which we can take advantage of the advantages of AI, but now This technology can also help us find work.

And it is that AIHawk, is an AI-powered assistant that allows you to automate the job applicationsaving us time and effort in what is one of the most frustrating tasks you can face.

While it is true that the way to find a job has also been modernized, and you no longer have to submit resumes in person at the companies you aspire to work for, now from your mobile you can apply for hundreds of jobs even anywhere in the world. world.

The downside is that this has opened the doors for everyone to do it, which makes the competition greater. The opportunities on the internet are many, but reaching them all is complicated and exhausting, especially when you receive more rejectionsor even you are ignored, than real offers.

Many times, this makes us lose the desire to continue applying for new jobs, but with this AI can Send resumes and cover letters to hundreds of companies on platforms like LinkedIn, all in a single day and with just a few clicks.

It has a big drawback

While this may sound very good, it should be noted that sending mass resumes can be counterproductive because these types of requests are impersonal or not very strategic. But this is no longer the only problem, but unfortunately this platform is not accessible to everyone, since To use AIHawk it is necessary to have advanced programming knowledge and master the Python language.

Hopefully, in the near future, they will make a simpler and more intuitive app so that everyone, regardless of their computer skills, can use it.