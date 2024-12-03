We have always been told that it is important and quite useful to have a friend, family member or acquaintance who is a lawyer, since during our lives we face all kinds of dilemmas, problems or situations in which a legal expert cannot help with their knowledge. , but unfortunately for many there are times when we don’t have that person.

Therefore, in a world where technology advances by leaps and bounds, and is used to make our lives easier, the Little John legaltech platform that offers legal services using technology, has created a kind of ChatGPT that acts as a legal expert that can answer any questions you may have in this regard, whether at the regional, national or even international level.

The key to this idea is that this AI called Justice, has been trained based on a complete file of its own that includes state, regional, local and community regulations, jurisprudence and Spanish and European doctrine, with the aim of being able to offer free, substantiated legal responses.

Because legal language is not easy to understand, The jargon can be adjusted to this AI so that its responses adapt to a language that a legal professional, an adult, a teenager or even a child can understand (these are the options it offers). In addition to as we said, you can specify the scope of your query (Spain or your autonomous community) so that you can better focus your response.

According to its creators, this solution stands out for its precision, agility and reliabilityalso for the ease it offers users to answer their legal questions, since you only have to write a question to receive the answer based on the articles of the law. Because it is not very big yet, daily questions are limited to be able to offer resources to everyone.

As they explain, this has been possible thanks to a community with an international presence that already exceeds the 600 members and 60 active collaborators of first level among legal and technical professionals. Justice is one more example of how technology and especially AI can change and infinitely improve our lives, since can resolve any legal questions you have in a matter of seconds.