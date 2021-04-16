Nintendo they tend to have a very aggressive company when it comes to protecting their products. Whether it is a video game, a rom, fanarts and even cosplays, he does not hesitate to sue preventively in order to protect his interests as a company.

In fact, there was recently a false rumor about an alleged lawsuit made against a Venezuelan who had designed a cardboard Gameboy.

But, the latest legal action the company has decided to take is one of the most controversial to date. It is not a hacked rom for some game of Mario bros or a fanart of Zelda. To the surprise (or perhaps not) of their fans, they decided to take legal action against a store in Patreon that offers different models of dildos.

Nintendo did what …?

As they read it, reports indicate that the video game company made the difficult decision to take action against an adult content artist. AkkoArcade is an artist who usually does 3D works that involve characters from various sagas, from Digimon until Mario Bros.

Earlier today, you received a claim for copyright infringement. This was about a job he had designed: A dildo (a sex toy shaped like a penis) from Bowser, the enemy of Mushroom Kingdom. The news was shared through his account official twitter so as not to worry his fans. This product is still available in your Patreon.

Let us remember that this type of action by Nintendo They are not new and they are within your right to make them. However, these types of artist claims can mean losing your main source of income.

At the moment, there has been no legal report from the company or an update on the situation by AkkoArcade. But, this hasn’t stopped Twitter from making memes and jokes about the news. Some of them confirming the Bowser’s canonical penis‘.

