Hollow Knight is one of the most successful and beloved indie games in recent memory, inspiring countless discussions and fan creations (and, of course, anticipation for silksong). A fan who calls himself Poly Knight in Youtube has decided to create a partial version of Hollow Knight with a twist: it’s 3D instead of the game’s original 2D side-scrolling style.

Poly Knight he explains that this is part of his ongoing quest to study the design of previously existing games in order to improve as a game designer. In the video above of him, he details the entire process of modeling the characters, environments, and other aspects of creating him from Hollow Knight using the engine Unity.

This recreation does not include the full game, but what is shown is impressive on its own. Reinterprets the battle against the Mantis Lords, bringing a whole new perspective to the game for fans of Hollow Knight or aspiring designers.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: I hate when they do this, I’m a fan of 2D gameplay and I think even Mario is much better in this style than in 3D but looking at it as a game development exercise the result is amazing and the work done is admirable.