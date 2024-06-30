Juarez City.- The driver of a Toyota car crashed into the wall of the Tepeyac Pantheon this afternoon.

It is a Camry vehicle with Texas license plates, which crashed into the perimeter fence of the pantheon on Holland and Navarra streets.

According to witnesses, the occupants were intoxicated and were assisted by municipal officers with license plates CH785A1 to remove the car before the arrival of traffic officers.

The crash caused damage, in addition to the fence, to the sidewalk curb and a grave.