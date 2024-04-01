Two people died in an accident inarrived on the A4-A5 junction towards Santhià, in the province of Vercelli. They were traveling in a Ferrar, with a Swiss license plate, which is hit the guardrail and caught fire. The accident occurred on the Ivrea-Santhia link road, after the Passo d'Avenco tunnel towards Milan/Santhia. The police and fire brigade and 118 helicopters intervened on site. The two people who were on board died. The accident occurred yesterday around 12.30pm.

Identification of the victims is complicated by the fact that the two bodies are charred. The victims are a man and a woman. The crash should have occurred while the vehicle was traveling at around 200 kilometers per hour. The car slipped under the guardrail and, after a carambola, returned towards the roadway, finishing its run near a service lay-by. Along the road there were pieces of sheet metal and tires that broke off from the car. The Ferrari is a white GTC4 Lusso model, it caught fire instantly and there was no escape for the two occupants.