It has been more than striking to find during these days the sinkhole and the subsequent repair works that have exposed a small segment of the Alfande irrigation canal in the heart of the Carmen neighborhood. There are those who invite uncovering urban sections of these traditional irrigation channels, to increase the attractiveness of the city.

However, the situation in which this point on Arcipreste Mariano Aroca Street, corner of Torre de Romo, was located, did not seem the most appropriate to test an experiment of this type. Finally, this damage, caused by the wear of the beams that support the sidewalk, has been almost solved this week.

The latest work to resolve this incident has consisted of the placement of new plates, the concreting of the affected area, the provision of the definitive gas pipeline (since a temporary one had been enabled to ensure service to the neighbors) and the replacement of curbs and sidewalk. The works will be completely completed in a few days.