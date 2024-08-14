In the last two months, state intervention on federal highways has led to a reduction in the number of road accidents, from 100 accidents traditionally recorded per weekend to only 10 on average in the same period, reported Juan Blanco, head of the Department of Highways.

The state official said that the decrease is attributed to the repair of sections that are the responsibility of the Federation and that thanks to the emergency patching program, the number of accidents was reduced by 90 to 95 percent.

The stretch between the Sacramento and Sueco toll booths had been one of the most problematic, accounting for up to 85 percent of the accidents in the region.

Before the implementation of the repairs, between 80 and 100 accidents were reported per weekend on this section.

However, following the recent intervention and patching of the stretches, the number of incidents has decreased dramatically, dropping to between four and five accidents per weekend.

This reduction in accidents is the result of a coordinated effort to address road deterioration.

Although the maintenance of federal highways is not the direct responsibility of the state government, it was decided to allocate a significant portion of the state budget to carry out the necessary repairs, Blanco said.

“This investment was made to ensure the safety of road users, given that the deteriorated road infrastructure had caused an increase in accidents.”

The patching of federal sections, which was carried out in collaboration with the Federation, has been essential to improve road conditions and reduce the risk of accidents.

Governor Maru Campos stressed that, although the maintenance of federal highways is not the direct responsibility of the State, state intervention was crucial to address the problem and protect drivers.

The impact of these improvements is evident, not only in the reduction of accidents, but also in the general increase in road safety in the region.

“Road users have experienced safer and less risky travel, which shows the importance of investments in road infrastructure and proper road maintenance,” Blanco said.

The state intervention and repair of critical stretches represents a model of how collaboration between different levels of government can address infrastructure problems and improve public safety, the state official said.

“As road maintenance and improvements continue, these positive results are expected to continue and road safety in the region will continue to improve,” he added.

“The reduction in the number of accidents on federal highways highlights the effectiveness of recent repairs and the state government’s commitment to road safety,” he concluded. (David Ceniceros / El Diario)

