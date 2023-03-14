Due to collusion, Cofepris removes 11 officials from their posts

This Monday, March 13, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (cofepris) warned that they have counterfeited eight types of medical devices of the brand Human Tech Spine GmbH.

The warning was launched for health personnel, distributors and pharmacies of the public and private system.

Among the products mentioned are: implants for the thoracic and lumbar spine; screws, bars, hooks and bars for cross connector; and thoracic and lumbar interbody cages.

Among the irregularities detected, is that the fake devices have only one color, do not have visible engravings, the codes and names embodied on the label are not part of the Human Tech product catalogue; the packaging is white on both sides; Lower quality texts, and the references do not exist in the manufacturer’s catalogue; Finally, they do not show the health registration number.

“Because of the above, this health authority recommends distributors, pharmacies, medical personnel and the general public not to purchase or use any of the products mentioned here,” requested Cofepris.

To file the complaint, the interested parties may do so at the official website of the Commission.

Finally, they assured that they will be given a link to the online adverse incident notification system, where they will be able to tell if they have suffered any mishap due to the use of these devices.