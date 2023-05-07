Andrea Finocchio was aboard a vehicle driven by a friend when the collision took place: nothing to be done for him, he lost his life instantly

Yet another death on Italian roads. Andrew Fennel he was only 30 years old. The road accident occurred in Lascari, a municipality of Palermo.

Andrea Finocchio was on board a car, a Toyota Yaris, when his friend, a 37-year-old resident like him in Saint Teresa of Rivahas lost control of the vehicle and went off the road.

After two meters, the Yaris finished the race against the walls of several houses located along the road. The clash was violent and cost Andrea his life. The 30-year-old is died instantly, the rescuers could not do anything to save him. The 37-year-old friend, on the other hand, was transported to hospital in yellow code. Luckily, did not suffer serious consequences.

On site the intervention of the fire brigade was required, which they worked for a long time free the two boys from the metal sheets of the Yaris. The dynamics of the accident is not yet clear, the police officers are trying to reconstruct the last moments of the life of the two friends, to understand what he did to lose control of the middle to 37 year old.

Finocchio’s lifeless body is currently at Lascari cemetery. It will be up to the judicial authority to decide whether or not to proceed with the autopsy.

The 30-year-old was motorcycle known and well liked. In life he was a lifeguard and a volunteer for the fire brigade.

The words of the mayor for the disappearance of Andrea Finocchio

The mayor is shocked and wanted to express the condolences of the whole community with a post on social media. Below are the words of Danilo Lo GiudiceMayor of Santa Teresa di Riva: