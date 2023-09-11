FIRST THERE WERE THE PRISONS AND NOW THEY ARE THE HOSPITAL.how low the PPP formula (Public-Private Association), The 4T government is preparing to buy back.

Another bet that looks very onerous because recovering them could cost the State close to 50 billion pesos if you do not reach agreements with private partners.

Via the Secretary of Financehe President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants to have back for next November the first six of a set of nine hospitals.

We are talking about the General Hospital of Tapachula; the Bahía de Banderas General Hospital; the Mérida Hospital Clinic; the Tepic General Hospital; the General Hospital of CdMx, and the General Hospital of Villahermosa.

The first two are from Social Securitydirected by Zoé Robledo, and were concessioned to Prodemex, owned by Olegario Vázquez Aldir.

The third, fourth and fifth are from ISSSTEmanaged by PedroZenteno, and are in partnership with GIA of Hipólito Gerard, Invex of JuanGuichard and the Spanish Sacyr, of Manuel Manrique.

And the sixth also belongs to ISSSTE and it is also operated by Prodemex.

Also note three others that are contracted under Service Provision Projects (PPS).

These are the High Specialty Hospital of Ciudad Victoria assigned to Oscar Julio Quiroz, the Regional High Specialty Hospital of Bajío concessioned to the Spanish company Acciona of José Manuel Entrecanales, and the Hospital of High Specialty of Ixtapaluca delivered to GIA.

For several weeks now, the representatives of those companies They have held meetings with officials from the agency headed by Rogelio Ramírez de la O; The person directly in charge of the procedures is Miguel Siliceo, the Head of the Investment Unit.

The talks are becoming difficult because they want to pay them below the value that the current contract establishes.

Originally, it was put on the table for the government to assume the debts of the hospitalswill pay the capital contributed by each private group, will also liquidate the unearned consideration and, in addition, will recognize the Internal Rate of Return.

However, some of these factors are being reviewed and adjusted downwards, to such a degree that Tax authorities he made a cheerful count of approximately 25 billion pesos as repurchase cost.

A critical issue is the estimates of future flows that the private sector will no longer receive.

Some of the dealers gave a glimpse to the officials of Tax authorities that they would judicialize their contracts, which speaks of a rejection of the proposed financial scheme, the amount to be settled and the certainty that they would win if they took the dispute to court.

But the response was just as forceful: I veto anyone who does it in new projects with the 4T.

WHILE Starting from an unexpected leadership that seems to put up a good fight, the Broad Front for Mexico (FAM) resolved the federal candidacy with Xochitl Galvez. But now he is in trouble to choose the candidate for the CdMx, especially given the virtual nomination of the already former Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch. Although there are candidates in the FAM who are mostly mayors who have raised their hands, such as Santiago Taboada, Lía Limón, MauricioTabe, Sandra Cuevas and Adrián Ruvalcaba, none of them have managed to position themselves definitively or forcefully in the preferences of the citizens. Now having Omar on the other side, whose citizen empathy and positioning is good, things become even more complicated for them. For this reason, within the Alliance front the name of Enrique de laMadrid is emerging, since they assure that he consolidated his image in the CdMx and has good sympathy, so much so that, during the event of delivery of the certificate to Xóchitl, the former secretary of Tourism in the six-year term Enrique Pena It was highly requested by people.

TECHNOLOGIES RELATED to Energy and Specialized Services (TRESE), by Ricardo Silva, continues to have its strategy of charging customers collapsing. Pemex millionaire amounts for a service that it does not provide. First, the oil company directed by Octavio Romero registered in a local court in Mexico City the amounts that the Seventh District Judge in Civil Matters, Concepcion Martín Argumosa, has been requesting. This, in order for another trial to be brought because the company refuses to give a peso to someone who does not provide any service. And second, last week, the Fourth Collegiate Court on Civil Matters of the CdMx, resolved that the order by which TRESE had emerged from bankruptcy was illegal, and had to be revoked. With the above, as we already anticipated here, Trese is heading towards a resounding bankruptcy in which all of his requests to Pemex will be without effect, and with it, Silva’s dreams of becoming a millionaire by doing nothing.

THE TRANSITION PROCESS in the State of Mexico It is going from strength to strength and even more so for the senator and self-proclaimed “Legitimate Governor”, ​​Higinio Martínez, who is already promising the main positions of power in the government for groups that do not necessarily have the best reputation. One fact: positions for those hands that are currently rocking the cradle behind CUSAEM, the private security service of the State government. Sensitive area that today protects and transports values ​​and/or people, with a very peculiar agenda. Could it be that the commitments made during the campaign are getting out of control with very special interest groups? Now that Higinio is very close, or at least that’s how he tries to make it seem, to the Coordinator of the Transformation Committees, Claudia Sheinbaum, and candidate for the Presidency, it’s not going to be that he loses the appreciation they have for him. there, in his campaign team. At the time.

IN ADDITION TO CARLOS Slim Helú and Héctor Slim Seade, another who loses with the breakup of Marcelo Ebrard and the movement of the 4T, is the General Secretary of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda Durán, whose closeness to the former Chancellor was well known. Also in the business sector they wonder if it is advisable to bet on the new political adventure that Ebrard will undertake today. Many of the investors who were convinced by its main operator, Martha Delgado, to join her project, express their doubts about the ability of their campaign coordinator to carry out the strategy, given her limited experience in tough electoral matters. We will see what Marcelo proposes in the next few hours.

THE COMPANY FROM telecommunications Brame Telecom, on whose board Carlos Alberto Martínez participates, signed an alliance with the Universidad Panamericana, headed by Santiago García, to support young people with limited resources so that they can pursue a career in business and can return to their places of origin to generate jobs and supporting their communities. It is the first step for the firm founded by Michael and Christian Bravo to continue its effort to return to Mexican society what it has received. Brame has a staff of five thousand employees and seeks to promote 30 business careers in the next five years.

