Travel by airplane next year it will cost up to 10 percent more in Mexico.

This will happen if the inflation does not subside and fuel prices continue to be pressured by the volatility of oil prices, according to analysts.

In contrast, in a conservative scenario, they could increase between 5 and 7 percent only if the inflation decreases and the oil prices they remain stable.

According to Inegi data, only in the first half of December 2022, among the products that rose the most in price are air transport, with an increase of 19.6 percent, and package tourist services, 12.7 percent.

For Carlos Torres, an analyst in the aviation sector, the low prices that were seen with the pandemic are not going to return since the

airlines they only sought to recover travelers.

“The prices that were seen in the

plane tickets once the industry began to recover from the pandemic, they will not return, as the airlines were looking to attract users even below their cost coverage,” he said.

He stressed that it will take a few years for cheaper prices to be observed in the market again in months like May, June, September, October or November compared to other dates or high season.

However, he recalled that a factor that will affect the rise in the price of plane tickets is the fuel, which takes between 30 and 45 days to be reflected in the price of a Airplane ticket.

Brian Rodríguez, an analyst at Grupo Financiero Monex, explained that the airlines They continue to face the constant rise in the price of fuel, which has been generated by factors such as the war between Ukraine and Russia.

“The uncertainty that exists for the end of the conflict between the two countries will continue to push prices up both for tickets and for

jet fuel pricewhich represents between 25 and 30 percent of the operating expenses of the

airlines“, he commented.

According to Air Activity Status Monitor (Monitoreaa)from the Mexican Institute of Transportation, the price of jet fuel in October registered an average price of 19.90 pesos per liter, that is, an increase of 4 percent compared to last September.

In the tenth month of the year, for example, the average rate for passengers on the main national route was 3,085 pesos, while the previous month was 2,975, which meant an increase of 4 percent compared to the previous month. .

Meanwhile, the average rate on the main international route in October it was located at 13 thousand 624 pesos, an increase of 53 percent compared to the price of last September.