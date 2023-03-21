AMERICA’S RIDE IN THE AKRON! 🦅🦅🦅🦅 A 4-2 win for América over Chivas to win the Clásico Nacional. 💥😮⚽https://t.co/JkvwltuoZS pic.twitter.com/U4pRya9jLN — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) March 19, 2023

After the impact of his celebration, the Yucatecan shared his feelings on networks, asking for forgiveness from those who felt offended, however, what is done is done. Among those who criticized his action were the journalist david faitelson and the whistling Felipe Ramos Rizowho even mentioned that the referee marco antonio ruiz should have kicked him out.

Henry Martín urinated in the Chivas house, that’s the captain of Club América🥚🥚 pic.twitter.com/AFX6iJlHpS — Roberto Haz (@tudimebeto) March 19, 2023

“The Players and/or members of the Coaching Staff who celebrate a goal or the victory of the match with excessive, inappropriate, obscene, offensive, rude, mocking or frankly unsportsmanlike conduct, gestures or gestures towards the opponent or the general public, which have not been seen by the Referee, they will be penalized with a fine of up to 1,500 UMAs.”reported the sports media, which adds that the sanction can be raised to 155 thousand 610 pesos.