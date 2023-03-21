This weekend, the National Classic he painted himself cream-blue because América thrashed Chivas 2-4 in the akron stadiumin Matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023, of Liga MX, where Henry Martin he rose as the great figure, although the most debated thing was his controversial celebration after the last goal of the visit.
for some time, The bomb has been characterized by imitating the celebrations of his idol Cuauhtemoc Blanco each one that scores in a National Classic, something that repeated this weekend. One of the most remembered celebrations of the Coapa idol is when he imitated a dog and pretended to urinate on the rival goal, which the striker replied, causing much annoyance and endless criticism.
After the impact of his celebration, the Yucatecan shared his feelings on networks, asking for forgiveness from those who felt offended, however, what is done is done. Among those who criticized his action were the journalist david faitelson and the whistling Felipe Ramos Rizowho even mentioned that the referee marco antonio ruiz should have kicked him out.
After what happened, it turns out that the Águilas striker could be financially fined, as he made it known ESPN after having reviewed article 42 of the regulations of the Mexican Football Federation.
“The Players and/or members of the Coaching Staff who celebrate a goal or the victory of the match with excessive, inappropriate, obscene, offensive, rude, mocking or frankly unsportsmanlike conduct, gestures or gestures towards the opponent or the general public, which have not been seen by the Referee, they will be penalized with a fine of up to 1,500 UMAs.”reported the sports media, which adds that the sanction can be raised to 155 thousand 610 pesos.
For now, the only thing left to do is wait and see how the case of the attacker will end, who for now is concentrating on the Mexican team during the FIFA date to face the CONCACAF Nations League in view of Surinam and Jamaica.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#fine #Henry #Martín #celebration #Chivas #Clásico
Leave a Reply