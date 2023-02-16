United States.- Added to the voices of the United States Congress and President Joe Biden himselfthe US Attorney’s Office called on all Americans to avoid downloading and using the TikTok social network on their devices.

The foregoing derived from the growing suspicions that, like many other Chinese companies, the platform owned by bytedance could be under pressure from the Chinese government to steal information from its users.

According to what was disclosed by the chain “CNN”the Assistant Attorney General for the USA, Lisa Monacoassured that she does not use the Asian platform, while maintaining that she would not recommend anyone to do so.

“Data collected today could be used tomorrow in terrifying new ways,” Monaco said.

In this sense, the prosecutor recalled that Any company that does business in the Asian country is subject to the laws of the nation ruled by Xi Jinpingwhich require the delivery of information to the Chinese state.

“Any company that does business in China is subject to Chinese national security laws, which require it to hand over data to the state, and it is a reason why we should be very concerned,” the official warned about TikTok.

Meanwhile, Monaco stressed the difference between the interests of China and the United States, stating that the former only seeks to have greater control of its population and abroad.

“They want to acquire technology by any means, not only to fuel surveillance and repression at home and abroad, but also to gain strategic dominance,” he noted.

Given this, the US Attorney General made it clear that if a Chinese company collects the data of its users, this information will most likely end up with the Xi Jinping government, so, once again, recommended not to download or use TikTok.

It should be remembered that this week the leader of the majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumerannounced that they are analyzing the legislative initiatives that have been presented to ban the use of TikTok nationwide.