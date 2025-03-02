The thing about the GPS locators It is not a matter of fashion. They reached our lives to remedy the mistakes. In fact, beyond the popular situation of “Where have I left … (can be completed with the keys, mobile or car, among many others)?”, These devices also serve to have our pets under control.

Another of the most popular uses is as a suitcase tracker, to prevent us from being lost to the airport. As expected, Apple launched its own locator, AIRTAG, the one that is one of the most desired in the market. Despite its price (In Amazon it only costs 31 euros and in ALIEXPRESS el pack 4, 82 euros), there are much cheaper options.

Given its utility and practicality, in 20 Decompras we selected some of the best locator packs for less than x euros to have our belongings under control. Clueless, we will not say that we have not warned you …

The best cheap locators

The price of each unit is less than 9 euros. Amazon





Buy for 26.99 euros



He pack From Hoxe locators, compatible with iOS, it stands out because it can be configured so that the phone itself warns if we leave one of the articles marked as essential. In addition, the network itself can help us Find the articles even if the locator is out of reach. We also like its water resistance IP67, which allows you to use it in various situations. He pack It includes three locators for 26.99 euros, which means that each piece costs less than 9 euros.

These devices have water resistance. Aliexpress





Buy for 1.63 euros



In mini format and in a pack Of three, this locator for sale in Aliexpress stands out, above all, for its low price. For less than 2 euros we get three devices. Of course, the distance to locate is 15 meters, enough for most objects, but insufficient if, for example, we want it for suitcases or for pets. Its battery is long.

This locator is synchronized with the iOS network. Aliexpress





Buy for 17.75 euros



This packfor sale in Aliexpress, it brings together the Apple device signal on the network to find the farthest items, although it also has a great reach on its own. Of course, you don’t have to worry about the data, since the network is encrypted. It is waterproof and has a long duration battery. Although we have selected the three units pack, it is available to buy from 1 to 4 units, solving the needs of each user.

