It is known that the future of motorsports, at an international level, are the electric cars, the problem? Most of these are not affordable for most motorists. That is why it became so popular in recent weeks the “Chang S1-Pro”Chinese electric vehicle.

For days, it has been going viral on social networks and promoting through the media the car of Asian origin Chang S1-Pro. What has most attracted the attention of this car, in addition to the fact that it is electric, is that its price in national currency would be around 20 thousand pesos.

Thus, being electric and also cheap, the Chang S1-Pro has been a success in recent weeks, which is why many have been interested in buying it.

But, at this point it would be worth asking if the Chinese electric vehicle that is trending on social networks can really be purchased legally in the Mexican Republic.

And it is that, according to Jaime Salazar Figueroaexpert in the electric car sector, The sale of the Chang S1-Pro cannot be done legally in the Mexican Republic, because? Since this little car does not comply with current Mexican standards on the matter.

“It is impossible to have an electric car for 20,000 pesos in Mexico, perhaps that costs to manufacture it in China, but you have to add the import logistics costs,” explained the automotive specialist.

In addition to not complying with Mexican automotive regulations, Salazar Figueroa explained that it is not possible that the final sale price in the country could be 20 thousand pesossince at this cost the import costs would have to be increased.

For his part, the expert maintained that there is currently a restriction contemplated by Mexican standards in the Automotive Industry Lawwhere it is stated that any vehicle, whether combustion or electric, has to have some nationally manufactured partsomething that, evidently, the Chinese car of 20 thousand Mexican pesos does not have.

On the other hand, to all of the above it is added that, in accordance with the provisions of the NOM-194-SCFI-2015there are different requirements that new cars sold in the Mexican market must meet in order to guarantee the safety of the occupants traveling in them.

Among the requirements is a braking system, seat belts, lights, airbags, speedometer, as well as the certificate of compliance with frontal and lateral impact tests, among others.