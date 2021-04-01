The person in charge of the temple assured the agents of the Local Police that “they are waiting for the requested permit to be resolved” to proceed with the repair for “six months” Firefighters clean up the facade of the Cathedral of Murcia, in the area where the detachment occurred this Thursday. / Murcia City Council

Members of the Fire Fighting Service and the Murcia Local Police had to intervene this Thursday morning in a new detachment of rubble from the facade of the Cathedral. The Cardenal Belluga square had to be cordoned off to avoid the proximity of pedestrians and also so that the firefighters could act with enough space.

According to the Murcia City Council in a statement, the displaced firefighters cleaned up the part where the rubble has been detached, in addition to check the “poor condition” of the facade of the Cathedral, since “pieces of stone are easily loosened”, so they will prepare a report of the precarious situation in which it is.

The head of the Cathedral told the displaced agents that «They have been waiting for six months for the requested permit to be resolved to be able to repair the facade ”, something that they are willing to undertake.