CDMX.- On Wednesday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m., the Governors affiliated with the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) were summoned to the National Palacein the middle of the third contagion of Covid-19 from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

This was confirmed in a press conference held in Hermosillo, the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo Montano, who He said he did not know if AMLO will accompany them by video call or will not make an appearance.

“Tomorrow the governors are summoned, I understand, to a meeting with President López Obrador. I do not know if he will be present, I do not know if he will accompany us by videoconference, the fact is that the meeting is ratified,” said the head of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection from December 1, 2018 until October 30, 2020.

Another governor confirms meeting

For his part, the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, announced a few hours ago, according to media from the northern entity, that their meeting in CDMX is still on for Wednesday, April 26.

He added that the work agenda is still on, in addition, ratified that the state leaders of other entities will be present of the Mexican Republic.

The Sinaloan stressed that on the same day he will meet with representatives of corn and wheat producers in Sinaloa, in talks that will be attended by Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto Hernández López.

Part of the work plan will be to discuss the price of the cereals mentioned.