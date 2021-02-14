Due to the extension of the flames, the helicopter of the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies had to intervene Image of the flames that occurred in the vegetation located on the Segura bank. / 112 THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, 14 February 2021, 18:27



Members of the Infomur Plan to fight forest fires were mobilized this Sunday to extinguish a riverbank vegetation fire that occurred on both banks of the Segura River, in the Torre Modesto lane of the Murcian district of Puebla de Soto.

The 1-1-2 received a dozen calls reporting the fire at 3:49 p.m. Local police patrols, environmental agents together with a terrestrial forestry brigade, firefighters from the Murcia City Council’s Fire Fighting and Rescue Service and the helicopter from the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies with a helicopter transported forest brigade were mobilized to the place. At 5:59 p.m. the members of the Infomur plan they controlled the fire.