Firefighters from the Firefighting and Rescue Consortium of the Region yesterday controlled a fire that originated in the district of Torrealta. Emergencies received several calls after half past two in the afternoon in which they warned of a fire in an abandoned agricultural land although close to some houses. Firefighters traveled to the scene, as well as forestry brigades from Blanca and Fortuna, with the support of a helicopter. Around six in the afternoon, the fire was considered controlled.