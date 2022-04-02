Sinaloa.- Despite the fact that the Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojedaand the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, have repeatedly announced that They already handed over the places to the health workers In Sinaloa, workers deny it.

Some of the beneficiaries assure that they still they have not signed any document nor have they leveled their salary.

