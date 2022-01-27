Sinaloa.- The organization of the mandate revocation query advances in Sinaloa and the number of 103 thousand 355 signatures validated, which is 50 percent more than the minimum required support and the formats are still captured, informed the executive member of the INE in Sinaloa, Jorge Luis Ruelas Miranda, who clarified that they have not received any complaints from citizens about the improper use of their signatures.

The number of validated and captured signatures, which means 155.17 percent, made this entity number 18 in complete the requirement of 3 percent of the nominal list of voters, which the Constitution proposes to trigger the organization of this exercise to be held on April 10.

The INE reports that there are 25 entities that completed that amount, despite the fact that 17 states were required and there are still 3 million 952 thousand 797 signatures not captured and there are 3 million 451 thousand 843 preliminary valid records, which means the 125.15%.

For the purposes of deciding whether to carry out the mandate revocation consultation, Ruelas Miranda ratified that this stage has already been passed and far exceeds the 3% stipulated by law.

citizen audit

Interested persons can check if their signature appears without their authorization and in another case, they can question what if they gave it and it does not appear validated, which corresponds to a citizen audit.

He clarified that the polling station officials will be trained by the staff and it is expected until January 31, that it be defined whether they will have an expansion of the resources for the organization and that it will define whether they will place all the polling stations or a third part for the query.