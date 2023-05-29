tigers continues to make history in Liga MX. The UANL team defeated Chivas de Guadalajara in the final leg of the tournament Closing 2023 by a score of 2-3 and got a new trophy for their showcases. The feline club was able to overcome a two-goal deficit to win the Akron Stadium.
The squad led by Robert Dante Siboldi showed great personality and experience this Sunday. The veterans infected the younger elements with their mettle and at no time were they defeated despite the score against them.
As they usually do, Nahuel Guzman, javier aquino and Andre Pierre Gignac they led the team in this tough final.
The Argentine goalkeeper had very important interventions under the three sticks, Aquino made a great physical effort, and was very successful both in offense and defense, while the French striker knew how to recover from blunders and scored a goal at the moment that most it was needed.
The Tigres dynasty continues to grow with the five-time champions as a base
During the last tournaments, several have criticized Tigres because several of its most important players are over 30 years old. Miguel Herrera, formerly a coach at the institution, went so far as to affirm that the team had grown old.
This Sunday, May 28, with this player base, the cats prevailed over the Sacred Flock. His hallmark was experience and time management.
With this triumph, Nahuel Guzmán, Javier Aquino and André Pierre Gignac secured their fifth Liga MX title, a true milestone in the history of Mexican soccer.
The three elements won the Apertura 2015, Apertura 2016, Apertura 2017, Clausura 2019 and Clausura 2023 cups.
