The program Fourth Degree in the last episode he managed to broadcast the report of Filippo Turetta’s confession, after his arrest for the crime of Giulia Cecchettin. The 22-year-old explained why he ended his life and what happened that evening.

The girl died last evening 11 November, had gone out with her ex-boyfriend to see her graduation dress. She was supposed to defend her thesis only four days later, but she never reached this important goal of her life, since the young man had other things in mind plans.

The program Fourth Degree broadcast the report of Filippo Turetta’s confession. The latter explained what happened and why an issue would have broken out between them quarrelshe didn’t want to get back with him and didn’t even intend to accept his gifts. So he explained what he did and how Giulia tried to escape.

But he chased her and started hitting her, first in a parking lot near the house and then in the industrial area of Ditch. In that place the 22 year old tried to escape in vain, as Filippo chased her and it was here that he hit her in many parts of her body, thus causing her heartbreaking death. The autopsy revealed that she had inflicted a good amount of damage on her 75 slashes.

The anger of Giulia Cecchettin’s uncle after the discovery of the confession report

Andrea Camerottomaternal uncle of Giulia Cecchettin, a few hours after the program broadcast on Rete 4, decided to publish a harsh post on his social profile, aimed specifically at Filippo Turetta. In which he wrote: