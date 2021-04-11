The achievement of the Protected Geographical Identity (PGI) Peach of Cieza is getting closer and closer. On Friday, the Regulatory Council, which will be chaired by the cooperative member Manuel Ruiz Piñera, was provisionally constituted after the meeting that the sector held with the general director of Agriculture, José Gómez, and the mayor of Cieza, Pascual Lucas, in dependencies of the Ministry .

Thus, they intend to increase the sales and production of the Romea and Bay Gold 6 varieties, which are among the most produced in the municipality, in addition to guaranteeing the quality of the production process and publicizing the benefits of this product, of which the Region it is the largest exporter in Spain.

23 companies and entities



The Regulatory Council, drawn from the Cieza Peach Producers and Marketers Association, is made up of 23 companies and entities in which there are representatives of the Coag, UPA and Asaja organizations, as well as the Thader, Alimer cooperatives and industries. , La Vega de Cieza, Frutos Pitiso and Alcurnia.

From now on, the Regulatory Council will draw up its statutes and articulated regulations, which will address issues related to the operation of the Council, powers, functions, governing bodies and the control or financing system. In addition, you will have to decide how to prove that the products marketed under this name comply with the provisions of the specifications.

Companies that wish to market Peach from Cieza must submit to the control of the corresponding certifying entity and adapt their labels to the new product. The general director asserted that the Autonomous Community “is leading this process and will soon publish the regulatory order on its operation.” Pascual Lucas remarked that “there is a clear improvement in the commercialization of the peach from Cieza.”