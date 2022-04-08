Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The new morenista mayors of three municipalities of Sinaloa obtained citizenship passing grades that evaluated their performance in priority issues for the communities, such as public services, employment, works, health.

The positive perception towards the work of Armando Camacho, mayor of Salvador Alvarado, where Morena governs for the first time stands out; followed by Gerardo Vargas Landeros, from Ahomeand Martín Ahumada, from Guasave, in the most recent Debate survey, applied between February 23 and March 28, 2022.

the reprobates

At another extreme, the study shows that citizens disqualified the management of the two politicians who were re-elected: the mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, who failed in the fight against corruption and security; as well as Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, mayor of Culiacán, who failed in all the indicators considered by Debate to measure government work. In context, it is worth noting that Estrada faces two requests for impeachment against him (cutt.ly/YFaRqIN).

This medium carried out 200 face-to-face interviews in each municipality with people over 18 years of age, in urban and rural areas, with which the perception of the people was analyzed three months after the five morenista administrations began.

popular and accepted

In detail, the mayor of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar, obtained the highest rating in the line of popularity, 8.71, compared to his counterparts from other municipalities; while the one from Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, was the one with the lowest rating, 6.05.

Armando Camacho and Gerardo Vargas were considered better municipal presidents than their predecessors. In the case of Salvador Alvarado, the PRI ruled before, and in Ahome, although Manuel William Chapman had won the mayor’s office with the PT-Morena alliance, he had many setbacks that took him away from social acceptance and a possible re-election. In the same vein of acceptance were Luis Guillermo Benítez, considered equal to the best in his work compared to his previous period, as well as Martín Ahumada, who has maintained a constant rapprochement with social sectors (question 1).

Culiacan, the worst

The negative note is given again by Jesús Estrada, from Culiacán, given that he was the mayor who concentrated the highest percentage of citizens who expressed that his current period of government is worse than the previous one, 27.31 percent. This year, Estrada eliminated the discounts on property payments for businessmen and industrialists and had also considered removing the 80 percent reductions received by retirees, which he has not yet applied (note: bit.ly/377tOaq).

The best

Armando Camacho, by Salvador Alvarado, has focused efforts on touring the communities and neighborhoods with the program of Welfare Days, where society and government join forces to carry out cleaning tasks such as road and access coatings, with the intention of improving the image of each of the towns. With this, he has gained the confidence to achieve, above the other mayors, a global 55.75% of those who see him as the best option.

The Ahhome case

The beautification and rehabilitation of some sinkholes in Los Mochis and the improvement in the drinking water service, as well as the approach that has been shown Gerardo Vargas with the Ahomeans and the productive sectors, without a doubt it is reflected in the recent survey to the be better qualified in both urban and rural areas than the previous mayor, Manuel Guillermo Chapman.

Progress has been made in the urban mobility program. Photo: Libertad Montoya/ Debate

Gerardo Vargas: popularity against honesty

In the first measurement of the mayors for the period 2021-2023, the municipal president of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, is approved, although with a lower rating than the mayor of Salvador Alvarado, who obtains 8.71 points from a rating of 1 to 10. He is above the municipal presidents of Culiacán (6.05), Mazatlán (7.01) and Guasave (7.23). In honesty he only reaches 6.30. It seems that he is still weighed by his performance as Secretary of Government in the six-year term of Mario López Valdez.

Evaluation of municipal governments. Photo: Discussion

Procedures for Ahome

Although political analysts consider that the measuring stick was low in Ahome due to the poor performance of Billy Chapman, who did not pay attention to the great problems of the population, less in terms of public works and services in the city of Los Mochis, the Ahomenses give only a minimum passing grade. Neither insecurity nor corruption has been combated, although Vargas has already made public a restructuring of the Water Board and exhibited expenses in overtime.

Achilles heel in Ahome

Undoubtedly, the big problem that the Ahomeans always mention in the first place is the pluvial drainage because with the minimum rain the city of Los Mochis remains under water and the sinkholes in the pluvial and sanitary network are not resolved.

Evaluation of the mayor of Ahome. Photo: Discussion

Guasave

In the comparison made of this administration with the previous one, the majority assures that the management of Martín Ahumada Quintero is equal to or better than the past, although he has not been careful in public works and the scandals that have involved several officials continue.

As a positive point, he has worked on health and his efforts in it are recognized.

The South

Despite his re-election, Luis Guillermo Benítez has not managed, in this his second administration, to make a difference with respect to his first period of government, since the majority of the citizens surveyed have the perception that the administration remains the same.

This opinion occurs more in the urban area of ​​Mazatlán, perhaps because the public works carried out by the City Council are scarce and little progress has been made in solving problems, such as the educational gap, the shortage of drinking water and the lack of rainwater infrastructure.

With information from Lucía Mimiaga, Cristina Muñoz, Jorge Lozano, Édgar Vega and Vianney Contreras.