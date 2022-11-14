The Club Deportivo Guadalajara has begun to echo in Spain with the recent hiring of Fernando Hierro as sports director, for this reason some confusion has arisen regarding the team’s activity in the Old Continent, to such an extent that some have thought that it has won trophies on the other side of the world.
It was in the Spanish program Direct Goal, who gave the summary of the match played by the Guadalajara of the Second B of Spain against the squad of Ponferradina, where the namesake of the Mexican club prevailed by a score of 2-1. However, the production of said sports program mistakenly placed the shield of the Mexican team.
This event did not go unnoticed by the Spanish team, which immediately took advantage of the confusion and tagged the Sacred Flock on Twitter, congratulating it on its victory in the competition, where even the rojiblancos joked about its “first win in the Copa del Rey”, causing a lot of interaction from their fans.
The rojiblanco team has concluded its holiday break by reporting this Monday, November 14 to carry out its medical examinations and in this way officially start the management of Fernando Hierro as sports director and Veljko Paunovic as technical director.
It should be remembered that the Aztec club will hold a tour of Spain in December where it will hold two commitments against a team from the First Division of Spain between December 5 and 12, the first duel will be against Getafe on December 8 and December 11. December against Athletic Club, both games playing as visitors in the respective stadiums of their rivals.
