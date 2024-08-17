Temacapulin, Jalisco.- Screaming, supporters of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, confronted each other at a rally in this Municipality until the former and Claudia Sheinbaum “rescued” the emecista who was gulping, sweating behind the podium and had run out of words.

“The people voted and Lemus did not win!” began shouting the Morena supporters gathered in the municipal garden about the result of the election for Governor. And it was the most polite thing to do, because the leader of Movimiento Ciudadano ended up being called “damned bald rat!”

Brave at first, encouraged by his followers sitting in front who defended him shouting “governor! governor!”

Alfaro stumbled over his words and asked for permission to welcome the president, but he got nowhere. Not even the president’s wife, the writer Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, who from her place asked for silence with her fingers on her lips and then with her arms, as if to say, “Calm down, calm down.”

Loud shouts and boos continued for almost five minutes against the MC leader, which prevented him from starting his speeches, so the Head of the Federal Executive and his successor stepped in to counterattack.

Alfaro was unable to find a phrase to express his gratitude for the work and fueled the complaints by reproaching those who are betting on confrontation.

It was then that AMLO and Sheinbaum went to the lectern and asked that the governor of Jalisco be allowed to speak.

“It’s a good day today, isn’t it?” Sheinbaum asked.

“Yes,” the audience responded.

“Well, let’s let the governor of Jalisco speak, okay? Who agrees with the governor of Jalisco speaking? I do.

“Go ahead, Governor,” he conceded, but the President also spoke.

“I also agree that we should all listen to each other, all of us, democracy is pluralism, it is not a single thought, that is dictatorship.

“In a democracy we have to learn to respect everyone’s opinions and with an event as important as this, we are going to show that the most important thing of all is the people and the country, that is what is most important,” he added.

The boos followed, as did requests from others to remain silent.