In a hard blow against the traffic drugsauthorities in Australia have discovered and confiscated an amazing cocaine shipment with a estimated value of more than 51 million dollars (883 million Mexican pesos). The operation took place in the port of Melbourne, Australia, and was carried out by the Australian Border Force (ABF).

The ABF used submersible remote-controlled vehicles to carry out this successful operation. These devices allowed the authorities track and detect 200 kilograms of cocaine that were found hidden in a cargo ship. ABF officer Clinton Sims explained that this technology is used to thoroughly inspect the hulls and void spaces of transport vessels, identifying Possible hiding places for illicit drugs below the waterline .

The shipment of cocaine arrived at the port of Melbourne on 9 August, having traveled from Argentina through New Zealand. The estimated value in the Australian market amounts to about 80 million Australian dollarsequivalent to approximately 51.4 million US dollars or 883 million Mexican pesos.

Richard Chin, agent of the Australian Federal Police (AFP), emphasized that this method of concealing drugs It is not new, but the confiscation demonstrates the commitment of the authorities in the fight against trafficking in illicit substances.

The ongoing research aims identify and locate transnational organized crime groups responsible for this supply, as well as the people who would be in charge of receiving and distributing the cocaine in Australia.