Tijuana, Baja California.- A citizen complaint was decisive for agents of the State Citizen Security Force (FESC) to discover a possible case of drug trafficking in the form of “blind mule”when finding inside a tire more than three and a half kilograms of cocaine.



The report was made through the emergency number 9-1-1 in the city of Tijuanawhere it was reported that on Del Sauzal avenue in the Valle del Rubí neighborhood, Lomas section, two suspicious-looking men had in their hands some packages wrapped in plastic and apparently trying to introduce them into a tire.

After noticing the police presence in the area, both subjects fled on the ground in different directions; and despite the effort to catch up with the individuals, they managed to escape.

Upon returning to the address indicated in the complaint, the officers attached to the Baja California Citizen Security Secretariat (SSCBC), located the object that gave rise to the report, lying on a light pole, in the case of a tire with a rim, the which had an incision on one side.

Inside the tire were located three ready-made packages in a first layer with tan tape, followed by several layers of transparent plastic, on which the legend “GP” was written and contained a white powdery substance that appears to be the drug known as cocainegiving an approximate weight of 3 kilos 600 grams.