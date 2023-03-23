Federal authorities, with the support of municipal agents, carried out a search in the Russo Vogel neighborhood, where they found the objects of crime; they do not report detainees

Hermosillo, Sonora. The General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) reported that their elements achieved the assurance of high powered weapons, explosives and vehicles in Ciudad Obregón.

Said assurance was thanks to actions of investigation carried out as part of the institutions that make up the State Security Table, is indicated in a bulletin.

In a property located in the russo vogel colognea coordinated search was carried out between elements of the FGR, Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Marine Secretary (Semar), National Guard (GN) and Municipal police.

In that search, two type assault rifles AK-47 (known as “goat horn“), caliber 7.62 x 39 mm, 13 chargers323 useful cartridges of various calibers, two grenades, two ballistic vests, a motorcycle and a vehicle (a Ford truck), both without license plates. See also Third floor