The Criminal Cassation Chamber rejected an extraordinary appeal of Julio De Vido and thus confirmed the sentence of five years and eight months for fraudulent administration in the Tragedy of Eleven. However, the former Minister of Planning will not be detained since after the validity of a set of articles of the Code of Criminal Procedure, only until the Supreme Court of Justice is pronounced will not begin to execute the sentence.

On October 10, 2018, the Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) sentenced him to 5 years and 8 months in prison and special perpetual disqualification from holding public office, finding him a necessary participant in the crime of fraudulent administration. Meanwhile, he was acquitted on the accusation of negligent damage, since he was not found responsible for the 52 deaths in the railway accident.

This Thursday, Room III of the Criminal Cassation Chamber, rejected a proposal of the defense of the former Minister, and thus, confirmed the sentence that falls on him in the Tragedy of Eleven. However, the sentence will not begin to be executed until the Supreme Court of Justice is issued on the case. Julio De Vido has been released from prison since 2019.

The vote of the chambermaids, Gustavo Hornos, Liliana Catucci and Eduardo Riggi, was unanimous in rejecting the extraordinary appeal presented by the defense of the former head of Federal Planning, which appealed the TOF 4 ruling. fraudulent administration to five years and eight months in prison.

By majority vote, in the second term, the request of the prosecutor before the Cassation, Raúl Plee, was rejected, who had asked that the sentence be aggravated against De Vido, adding the crime of culpable havoc, a crime that was attributed to Ricardo Jaime and Juan Pablo Schiavi, former transportation secretaries of the Kirchner government.

In this way, the highest criminal court confirmed the conviction against De Vido but this does not mean that he will be detained, since that sentence will only begin to be executed when there is a ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice. This was decided when the Bicameral Commission for the implementation of the new Criminal Procedure Code, put into effect a set of articles that determined that the final word to begin to comply with a sentence will be the highest court, which does not have deadlines for its pronouncement.

As Clarín learned, the relatives of the Tragedy of Eleven, represented by the lawyer Leo Menghini, will ask the Supreme Court of Justice “to rule on the case as quickly as possible, because they know it and the grounds are on which they have already resolved. “, when confirming the sentence against Juan Pablo Schiavi and the motorman Marcos Córdoba, among other defendants.

The trial that represented the first conviction for Julio De Vido, concluded after hearing from more than 70 witnesses during a year of hearings. The prosecutor before the court, Juan García Elorrio, had requested 9 years in prison for De Vido, who came to trial for “negligent damage aggravated by the death of 51 people, plus one unborn and injuries suffered by 789 people” and for fraud against public administration.

For its part, the Anticorruption Office (OA), in its role as plaintiff, had requested a sentence of ten years in prison for former official K, accusing him of negligent damage aggravated by death and fraudulent administration aggravated to the detriment of the public administration .

Representing a group of relatives, lawyer Leonardo Menghini – Lucas’s uncle, the last of the victims to be found – also requested a 10-year sentence for De Vido.

The other family complaint, represented by Javier Moral, had requested the dismissal of the former minister regarding the crime of negligent havoc, but did believe him responsible for the fraudulent administration. That is why he asked for a sentence of four and a half years in prison.

This trial began by order of the Federal Oral Court 2 (TOF 2), which was in charge of the first trial for the Tragedy of Eleven, for which, after the recent ruling of Chamber III of the Chamber of Cassation, 23 defendants were arrested , including Juan Pablo Schiavi, motorman Marcos Córdoba, Claudio Cirigliano and 17 former executives of TBA, the railway concessionaire.

On December 29, 2015, when the TOF 2 released the sentence of the 28 defendants in the first trial for the tragedy, it requested that De Vido be investigated. Until then, the powerful former official had not been linked to the case. The argument was that the former minister – who between 2003 and 2012 had the railways under his orbit – could not ignore what was happening with the trains. In addition, he was responsible for paying the subsidies that were not intended for the improvement of the service or the maintenance of the trains.