During the Comic Con 2022 quite interesting announcements were given, among them the confirmation of dates for films like The Fantastic Four Y Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. However, some stayed with one in particular, and that is why there will only be two films of avengers Throughout the saga of multiverse.

The last arc baptized as the saga of Infinity included four films of the most powerful superheroes on earth: Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2014), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Thus having a prelude to everything we are discovering with the content of phase four.

Now, we’re only going to have two tapes to finish phase 6, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, being two cusp points that will link their characters. The justification for this by the producer Kevin Feigwas to have more projects and so little time to complete them, so now they must introduce more context.

This is what he mentioned to the media MTVNews:

The truth is, when we were doing Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3, there were fewer projects for more years. They were smaller projects and individual character stories, and at the time it felt appropriate, that after every two or three years that it took for a phase, we would make an Avengers movie. As phases 4, 5 and 6 came together, there are more projects in fewer years, because of all the amazing things we can now do on Disney+ and get characters from Fox, Fantastic Four and Deadpool. A lot of our movies now: Multiverse of Madness, what you’re about to see in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. The Avengers movies really should be the culmination of a saga, which is what we really wanted to lay the groundwork for today: We’re currently in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, which will culminate in two Avengers movies.

the premiere of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be on May 2, 2025. Y Avengers: Secret Wars opens in theaters on November 7, 2025.

Via: comic book