It’s been a short time since the general version of Starfield was finally released to the public, with somewhat divided opinions both among people who approached it out of curiosity as well as those who were looking forward to it. However, it has been made clear that it is the best game of Xbox At present, at least for the consoles that are on the market.

Through a new interview, the direct of the game, Todd Howardmentions the reason for this, and that is simply because it is an exclusive to Xboxand he is not referring only to why Bethesda Is property of Microsoft. It speaks of the fact that they have been able to focus on a single system to develop the game, and that makes it easier for the team to take into account the capabilities of the console and use its maximum power.

Here’s what Howard mentioned:

When you are doing something exclusive then more you can concentrate. You’ll know this is the hardware or the thing people are playing on, so the ability to focus on that always makes for a better product. You want people to be able to access it, of course. But being with Xbox means there’s an ease of access for us.

Added to this, Howard expresses that he hopes that Starfield become the best experience Bethesda ever made in history, and that could happen in part thanks to the service of GamePass that hosts the game in its catalog. Also, from now on they want when someone names their games to be associated with Xbox and that little by little they remove the label of being multiplatform at some point.

Remember that Starfield Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC. playable in GamePass.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: It is a fact that this exclusivity has done the game well, and in the end it shows in how solid it can be on the console. Also, from now on when you think of Starfield, you will automatically also think of Xbox.