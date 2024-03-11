Last week has been quite sad for the world of manga and anime, since the death of Akira Toriyama has been confirmed through a statement, which has brought some to fans, especially those who were waiting for new projects such as Dragon Ball Daima, which premieres this year. And there was still no mention of which channel the work was going to premiere on and whether the original voices of the franchise were going to return; something that fortunately has already been clarified in a recent ceremony.

In the presentation of FujiTV It has been mentioned that the premiere of the anime is going to take place on that same channel, so people will have to tune in week by week to the episodes that are released weekly, something that happens exactly with other news shows. For its part, the return of Masako Nosawa for the voice of Gokuthis as an element of nostalgia, well let's remember that Dragon Ball Super is no longer on the air, and we haven't heard from the actress since SuperHero.

Obviously, during the event, mention was made of the creator of this universe, mentioning that they are going to respect the legacy that he has left to new generations of fans and aspiring manga artists, so they promise a project that meets expectations. They are very excited to give new news about the project, since it is said that what happens in the story is not predictable at all, therefore users will be on the edge of their seats to find out the next episode in each broadcast.

Dragon Ball Daima started merely as a spinoff project that Akira Toriyama He was only going to supervise, however, he got so involved in the production and writing of the story, that in the end it will be canon within the narrative that began with the little Saiyan who was looking for the dragon balls. In the synopsis we are told that all the characters have suffered from an unknown spell, leaving them at the stage of children and now they must try to recover their identities.

It is worth noting that there will be Latin dubbing on this side of the world, but the actors have not been confirmed.

Via: FujiTV

Editor's note: It is positive that the focus of the project continues to be quality above all, in truth it is much more anticipated than Dragon Ball Super itself. There is still no date for the official premiere, so we will have to wait a little longer to have news about it.