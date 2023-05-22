Last week was a big one for fighting game fans as it has finally been revealed Mortal Kombat 1a game that promises to compete directly with another title of this genre that comes out this year, Street Fighter VI. And since the title is already a new generation, questions have arisen about the weight it will have on consoles and pc.

As reported by the media, the computer version of the game will require 100 GB of space so that it can be installed on any computer that wants to run it on steam. For his part, in switches It will be 32 GB, so users will need to buy a Micro SD to store it, and it will surely have an extra download in physical form.

As for the current generation consoles, it is possible that it is something similar to what is seen on PC, since these days they usually have similar optimization, we have seen that with games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and The Last of Us Part I. Although it will be a matter of time before the official file of the game comes to light for those who want to request it in advance.

For now there is not much information about the video game, since only the editions that it will have have been revealed, including the standard, deluxe and also the Kollector’s with a figure included. There’s no gameplay in the reveal trailer, but a video is expected to arrive at Summer Game Fest in a couple of weeks, where we’ll see the characters in action.

Remember that Mortal Kombat 1 the September 19th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: gamerant

Editor’s note: This game promises a lot for the fans, especially due to the issue of the fighters who will return from other installments and also the new ones. We’ll see in September if all this waiting will be worth it.