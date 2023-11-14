The Appeals Chamber of the National Court confirmed the sentence of three years in prison for a crime of Social Security fraud for the two owners of the iDental group between 2015 and July 2017, Antonio García Pellicer and Vicente Castañer Blasco, while it reduced from five years to three and a half years in prison in the case of the three owners of the company between October 2017 and October 2018, Luis Sans and the brothers José María and Juan Garrido López. This case left thousands of people affected in the Region of Murcia.

The Chamber dismisses the appeals presented by the first owners of the company, Antonio García Pellicer and Vicente Castañer Blasco, and maintains their sentence of three years in prison for the crime of Social Security fraud and the payment of a fine of 25.6 million euros.

On the other hand, the magistrates approve the appeal of the accused Sans and the Garrido López brothers for considering as simple, and not as continuous, the crime against Social Security to which they had been initially sentenced by the Third Section of the Criminal Chamber. In this way, his sentence goes from five years in prison to three and a half years, in addition to paying a fine of 40 million euros.

The Appeals Chamber considers proven the facts of the lower court ruling, according to which the Idental group was formed in the period from February 2015 to October 2018 by several interrelated limited liability companies that carried out their activity linked to clinics. and dental workshops. In a first stage, from February 2015 to October 2017, it was owned by Antonio Javier Garcia Pellicer and Vicente Castañer Blasco, through commercial entities whose shares they owned, while in a second stage, from October 2017 to October 2018, it was owned by Luis Sans Huecas, José Maria Garrido López and Juan Garrido López, through commercial entities whose shares they owned.

The Appeals Chamber indicated that it was proven that García Pellicer and Castañer Blasco were the owners and managers of the iDental group, and that the companies in that group stopped paying Social Security contributions in the amount of 8,565,486.47 euros in the period of their management, a fact that was not due to the fact that they could not satisfy those debts, but to “the various maneuvers they made to avoid paying them.”

In the case of the accused Sans and the Garrido López brothers, it indicates that the proven facts of the sentence reflect “a fraudulent maneuver that consisted of the fact that, despite receiving a very important refinancing, and therefore being able to do so, this capital was not dedicated to cover the social security contributions, in a deliberate and planned manner, they persisted in the deceptive tricks of the previous owners, that is, moving the money from the current accounts of the companies to make the enforcement procedures ineffective. It is not only about not paying, but rather hindering or impeding the inspection and collection activity of the Administration.

«On the other hand, it also describes the placement of an administrator at the head of the Idental group as a straw man, a front man, who does not exercise the administration and the intermediary companies until reaching the true new owners of the group. For this reason, we must consider that the proven facts essentially contain the elements of the criminal offense. There is no predetermination of the ruling by stating that it was a designed plan, which is not a legal term, and the classification of the devices used as deceptive does not contain a legal qualification either and can be eliminated without modifying the understanding of the facts reported. , affirms the Court.

The fraud cannot be considered continuous



The Court explained that article 74 of the Penal Code defines the continuing crime by establishing that there will be criminal continuity when in the execution of a preconceived plan or taking advantage of the same occasion, a plurality of actions or omissions are carried out that offend one or more subjects and violate the same penal precept or precepts of the same or similar nature.

And it points out that although in this case apparently the requirements of criminal continuity are met, the provision mentioned in article 307 of the Penal Code, that for the purposes of determining the amount the total amount defrauded will be taken for 4 calendar years, “makes criminal continuity cannot be estimated, and a single crime can be estimated for the total amount defrauded. Thus, there are various natural actions and the legislator with this provision, by forcing the sum of unpaid fees for four years, what he does is bring together these actions, grouping them together constituting a legal unit of action, which allows a single subsumable crime to be appreciated from the regulatory perspective. in a single criminal type.