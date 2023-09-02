Dragon Ball Super is a product that is still broadcast in the form of a manga, since the anime has gone down in history after the tournament of power ended, only a couple of movies have been released. And within its plot there has been talk of who is the most powerful human within said universe.

Some may think that it is about Krillin or Yamchabut apparently not, since on one of the pages emphasis is placed on the Master Roshi, with comments from bills and wiswho are surprised by their performance in the tournament of power.

That means, that the Master Roshi he is the strongest earthling and despite not showing it much on camera, he continues to get in shape through training.

Remember that Dragon Ball Super Is available in crunchyroll.

Via: MN

Editor’s note: The Master is one of the best characters in the work, which was taken out of the spotlight after the original Dragon Ball. I wonder what the franchise would have been like if it didn’t have the alien theme.