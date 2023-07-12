Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 3:10 p.m.



The Supreme Court has confirmed the sentence to 5 years of disqualification for employment or public office and 6 months in prison, a sentence replaced by a fine of 2,880 euros, to the former sub-delegate of the Government in Catalonia, Eduardo Planells, for signing illegal immigration files of people linked with the Georgian mob. Planells, who held office between 2004 and 2007 during the socialist era, was also sentenced for instructing subordinate officials to process these files favorably and preferentially.

The Supreme Court rejects the appeal presented by the exalted socialist official against the sentence of the Provincial Court of Barcelona that sentenced him for a continuous crime of prevarication and another continuous crime of influence peddling. The defendant Malchas Tetruashvili was also sentenced for these same crimes to 2 years of disqualification for employment or public office and to 4 months and 15 days in prison, sentence replaced by a fine of 4,050 euros. The latter, who was also convicted in another case for his relationship with the Kutaiskaya criminal organization of Georgian origin, did not file an appeal before the Supreme Court.

The proven facts show that Planells, who before being appointed sub-delegate of the Government held the position of coordinator of peripheral services in the Immigration Office, carried out behaviors that benefited Malchas Tetruashvili and people related to him, personally or at work, in such a way that this The latter achieved an economic benefit that could not be determined.

The sentence explains that it was proven that he gave the go-ahead to applications for residence permits and that, in addition, there was favorable treatment in up to five files related to companies or people related to the other convicted person, either because he himself adopted resolutions knowing that its illegality or because it influenced the officials in charge of the files.