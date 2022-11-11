The final between Racing and Boca del Trofeo de Campeones ended in scandal. The Xeneize finished with eight expelled between starters and substitutes, while the Academy lost three players. The match ended two minutes from the end and was suspended since Ibarra’s team could not continue playing with six players.
The Disciplinary Court was forceful and today the sanctions that the footballers must comply with in the next tournament were confirmed. The one who received the heaviest penalty was Darío Benedetto, who accused the arbitration through a gesture of being bought and that they had put up money to win the match.
Another who was heavily sanctioned was Carlos Alcaraz, who provoked the Boca fans after making it 2-1 and dedicated the goal to them by crossing his arms and looking at them provocatively. That generated a strong dispute, with several expelled.
Those who will receive two suspension dates are Frank Fabra from Boca and Jonathan Galvan from Racing. While those who will miss only one game are Alan Varela, Diego González, Luis Advincula, Sebastián Villa and Johan Carbonero. Neither will be able to debut in the next Professional League that will begin in January of next year.
