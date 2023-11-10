This week the Netflix’s Geeked Weeka celebration in which the streaming platform is showing new previews of what will arrive on the platform in the following months, which goes without saying, they have already released the first preview of Avatar the last Airbender. However, fans of Riot Games and League of Legends They are waiting for something else, and that is precisely the second season of Arcane.

It was mentioned during this celebration that it will arrive during November of 2024, with completely renewed chapters that will continue the story that has been left somewhat unfinished. Added to this is the fact that at the time the first wave of episodes won the award for best video game series in different coronations that took place around the world.

Regarding the performance Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell They will reprise their roles as the sisters Vi and Jinx, who are forced to take part in opposing sides of a conflict in the utoxic city of Piltover and her poor belly, Zaun. Katie Leung is also ready to return as Caitlyn Kiramman. To this will be added more actors who have not yet been confirmed by the production of the show.

This is the synopsis of the show:

As discord separates the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun, two sisters face off in a fierce war between magical technologies and opposing convictions. See all you want. Hailee Steinfeld and Kevin Alejandro are the English voices in this series based on League of Legends from Riot Games.

Remember that you can now watch the first season on Netflix to stay up to date with the franchise.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Many popular series are having another renewal, it is good that if supported, the studios respond with more content. Of course, there is a year left before people can see them.