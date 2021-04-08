Chamber IV of the Buenos Aires National Correctional and Criminal Chamber confirmed the prosecution against the psychiatrist who treated the man who killed a federal policeman in front of the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires (Malba), in September of last year.

Thus, the medical professional, identified as JAM, was one step away from being tried, although still free. He is charged with abandonment of person followed by death and manslaughter.

The agent Juan Pablo Roldán (33) he was murdered of a stab in the heart, September 28.

Rodrigo Facundo Roza (51), the attacker, was shot by the victim and died a few hours, so the criminal action against him was without effect.

Juan Roldán served in the Corps of the Mounted Police of the Federal Police. He was stabbed to death a few meters from the Malba. Photo: Télam

The murderer had a picture of schizophrenia and lived with his mother in an apartment located on Salguero Street, a few meters from Figueroa Alcorta Avenue, very close to the place of the attack.

His painting, his relatives assured, got worse during isolation ruled by the Government in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic.

For Judge Alejandra Provítola, the magistrate who processed him in the first instance, the psychiatrist you did not provide your patient with the necessary care and follow-up.

Roza’s relatives reported that the day before the attack, worried about new episodes of decompensation, they contacted the doctor to try to intern him.

The place of the attack, in front of the Malba museum. Photo: Rolando Andrade

The psychiatrist, they said, told them that he should consult the protocols established by the Mental Health Law and that the next day he could not attend to the issue because he had other patients.

In its ruling, the Chamber endorsed the position of Judge Provítola. “We will have to homologate the temperament adopted in the previous instance because the elements collected show that the doctor, with his behavior, despite knowing in detail the psychiatric history of the patient and the multiple alarming situations that his family had informed him in the days prior to the event, failed to provide the attention that the case required, which increased the risk of conduct that was harmful to himself or to third parties by the affected party, which finally took place on September 28, 2020 [el día del ataque]”, said the chambermaids Ignacio Rodríguez Varela and Magdalena Laiño Dondiz.

The attack

The afternoon of the crime, Roza left with a knife in her backpack and went through the door of the Federal Mounted Police Corps, in Cavia and Chonino.

There he began to insult the officers. “I’m going to kill them all”, threatened them.

The officer on duty was not there, the one who followed in the hierarchy was Roldán. The order was to go see what was happening, without crossing the gate. Roldán went to position 2 to see what happened.

In Figueroa Alcorta and San Martín de Tours, the man began to bother the people who were sitting at the tables in the sidewalk of a bar in front of the Malba.

Moments later, Roldán arrived along with two other officers from the PFA and the City Police, who tried to move the man away from the people and ask him to calm down.

But Roza pulled out a blade. “Let’s see who I take first?”he said and went straight to attack the agents.

The sequence was filmed by security cameras in the area. In the images you can see how the agents try to get away but Roza reaches Roldán and gives him several stabs to the chest.

To defend himself, the officer shot him and wounded him in the leg and abdomen.

Roldán died a few minutes in the Mater Dei sanatorium. Roza died in the early morning of the next day at the Fernández Hospital.

LM