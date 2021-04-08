Days after commemorating 39 years of the start of the Malvinas war, the Federal Court of Appeals of Comodoro Rivadavia confirmed this Thursday the prosecution of three ex-military in the case that investigates the torture of his own soldiers.

In addition, the lack of merit of another was dictated, according to judicial sources.

The high court ratified in this way, albeit partially, the ruling that the Federal Court of First Instance of the city of Río Grande, in Tierra del Fuego, had issued in February 2020, where the investigation is being instructed.

The 20-page court decision confirmed the prosecution of Eduardo Gassino, Gustavo Calderini and Miguel Ángel Garde, while he defined the procedural situation of Belisario Affranchino Rumi as “lack of merit” (implies that there is no evidence either to dismiss or to prosecute).

Two of the chambermaids, Javier Leal de Ibarra and Aldo Suárez, modified the criteria of the first instance judge Mariel Borruto and defined as “harassment”, instead of “imposition of torture”, the crimes committed, although both qualifications are assimilated to the concept of torture established in international treaties.

A central aspect of the ruling is that the judges Leal de Ibarra and Suárez they ratified that they are “crimes against humanity” and therefore they do not prescribe, while the third chambermaid, Hebe Corchuelo de Huberman, postulated that beyond their seriousness, they constituted common illicit acts and, therefore, considered them already prescribed as a function of the passage of time.

However, according to the majority vote, the conducts investigated were not isolated or random events, but rather “presumably formed part of an attack, deployed by superiority against subordinate personnel, who at least he would have enjoyed the acquiescence of the State“, indicates the sentence that Télam agreed to.

In that same sense, they judged as a “routine practice performed by senior staff“the application of” suffering, consisting of the unjustified deprivation of food, the application of illegitimate and degrading sanctions “, as part of a” policy of supremacy of the high command over the most common soldiers “.

Act in La Plata to denounce torture during the Malvinas war. Photo: Télam.

On the other hand, Judge Corchuelo de Huberman maintained that although the investigated conducts “could have seriously threatened individual legal rights, it is not sufficient to be conceptualized as crimes against humanity.”

The ruling returned to the investigation of 18 acts of torture, consisting of parking lots and burials, among other humiliations, applied to soldiers who complained about the lack of food or, directly, sought to obtain it by their own means.

The judicial decision is also known a week after Judge Borruto will investigate six other former members of the military.

The investigation of the alleged torture of soldiers during the Malvinas war had its origin in the projection of the film “Illuminated by fire”, by Tristán Bauer and Edgardo Esteban, organized in 2005 by the Undersecretary of Human Rights of Corrientes.

At the end of the event, several ex-combatants who were in the room remained in their seats, visibly shocked and with tears in their eyes.

Days ago, a former combatant generated controversy by publicly denouncing torture during an act in Corrientes, while another group began a public campaign to denounce them and held an act in La Plata.