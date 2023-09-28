When it comes to games Sonic, speed is a pretty important factor, and that includes framerate. While some games switch They have to make sacrifices and reduce their frames per second to run smoothly, it seems that will not be the case with the next Sonic Superstars.

In a recent interview, the developer of Sonic SuperstarsNaoto Oshima, shared the good news about the game’s technological capabilities:

Interviewer: Could you give a message to our readers who are waiting for the release of Sonic Superstars? Oshima: Thank you to everyone who has supported Soniconce again I can be involved in the development. Sonic Superstars will be released on all types of platforms, so please give it a try and you will be able to play at a smooth 60 FPS, even on nintendo switch. I hope that old fans will feel nostalgia for the characters, and newcomers can experience the speed of Sonic.

The fans of Nintendo You should be happy to hear this, as it means that Sonic and his gang will be running smoothly and impressively in the version of switch of the game. You won’t have to wait long to see for yourself. Sonic Superstars will be available in switch on October 17, 2023.

Via: Go Nintendo