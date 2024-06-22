Warrior.- The municipal president of Chilpancingo, Norma Otilia Hernández Martínez, confirmed he homicide of the mayor of Malinaltepec, Acasio Flores Guerrero.

The news of that crime It was first made known by Deyanira Bernardino Arzate, Flores Guerrero’s wife.

The Mayor Hernández Martínez expressed his indignation before this act of violence and joined the demand for justice and solidarity with the brother town of Malinaltepec.

“It is a moment of pain for all of us. Acasio Flores Guerrero was a friend and a leader committed to his community. His loss is irreparable and demands a strong response from the authorities,” declared Hernández Martínez.

Furthermore, the municipal president He called on the authorities competent to carry out a exhaustive investigation and punish those responsible of this crime.

“We cannot allow acts of this nature to go unpunished. It is essential that justice be done and that the safety of our community leaders be guaranteed,” he added.

He also expressed his condolences to the family of Acasio Flores Guerrero and to the entire town of Malinaltepec.