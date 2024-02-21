Since last week there were many rumors of the four Xbox games that were going to be launched on other devices, during the first hour of the day two of them were revealed in the live Nintendothese were Pentiment and also Groundedwhich will soon arrive on consoles Sony and the big N. Soon the same thing happened with HiFi Rush!which will arrive in March PS5and to add the cherry to the cake, Rare released a video on its official channel that confirms that all the myths were true.

Here the developers of Sea of ​​Thieves They tell us that this online pirate game will be a reality, at least in PlayStation 5. Taking as a date the next April 30th of the current year.

Here the video:

This is one of his messages:

We want as many players as possible to enjoy our games, which is why we're thrilled to bring our Sea of ​​Thieves pirate paradise to PlayStation5 on April 30. There has never been a better time to #BeMorePirate.

Remember that Sea of ​​Thieves is also available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Rare

Editor's note: It is a bit strange to say that a Rare game is coming to PlayStation, especially because we would never link this company with Sony, with Nintendo there is no problem, because that is where they made themselves known. And also, this could be the first step so that we may see their classics elsewhere.