Reporters Without Borders and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported the disappearance of Olivier Dubois in the city of Gao, in northeastern Mali, on April 8. Hours earlier, the journalist had appeared in a video broadcast on social networks in which he confirmed that he had been kidnapped by the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims, known as JNIM.

Through a video released by social networks, French journalist Olivier Dubois confirmed his kidnapping by jihadist organizations in Mali, information later confirmed by Reporters Without Borders and the French Foreign Ministry.

“We confirmed the disappearance in Mali of Mr. Olivier Dubois. We are in contact with his family and with the Malian authorities. We carried out the usual technical checks,” said the Foreign Ministry on May 5 in a brief written statement, in which it avoided describe the event as a kidnapping.

For his part, the Secretary General of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Christophe Deloire, assured that Dubois “did not return to his hotel after lunch” on April 8 last and that they learned of his disappearance “two days later” but avoided make it public “so as not to hinder a possible quick positive result.”

Deloire also maintained that Dubois is an “experienced journalist who usually works for ‘Le Point Afrique’ and ‘Libération'” and that “he was well acquainted with this dangerous region in the east of the country.”

“We ask the Malian and French authorities to do everything possible to obtain his release and we send all our support to his family and loved ones,” said the RSF leader.

RSF appelle à la libération d’Olivier Dubois. Nous demands aux autorités maliennes et françaises de tout mettre en oeuvre to obtain a libération et adressons tout notre soutien à sa famille et à ses proches. – Christophe Deloire (@cdeloire) May 5, 2021



Hours earlier, Dubois had explained in a video that he was abducted on April 8 in the city of Gao, in northern Mali, by the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims, known as JNIM, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda in North Africa.

“I am speaking with my family, my friends and the French authorities so that they do everything in their power to free me,” Dubois said in the 21-second audiovisual piece that was shared on social media.

“It is a 21 second video that can be described as ‘wild’, it is not validated by a terrorist group. I received it at dawn, ”said Wassim Nasr, a specialist in jihadist movements at France 24.

“Olivier Dubois gives his identity and confirms his hostage status,” he added, while commenting that the journalist was going to interview a local jihadist commander in Gao.

For the expert, the video “removes the doubt” about the situation of Dubois after a period of confusion about his situation. “We did not know if he was meeting with other jihadist leaders or if he was held hostage,” Nasr explained.

‘Libération’ gave details about Dubois

In an article entitled “Our correspondent Olivier Dubois as a hostage in Mali”, the daily ‘Libération’ explained that the journalist “has been living in Mali for six years, a country that he loves and knows well.”

In the piece, the newspaper noted that Dubois “has worked as a freelance editor with Libé since last year” and that “he notably covered the popular revolt that shook Bamako this summer, the coup d’état of August 18, the inter-community conflict of the Dogon ethnic group in central Mali and the liberation of hostages Sophie Pétronin and Soumaïla Cissé ”.

“Olivier is today on the other side of the mirror, himself a captive. In the hands of this jihadist group that has sworn allegiance to Al-Qaeda and has made kidnappings its specialty,” Libération explained.

Finally, the newspaper noted that it notified the French embassy of his disappearance on April 10 and gave details about Dubois’ mission in Gao: “The man I wanted to meet, Abdallah Ag Albakaye, is a lieutenant of the armed Islamist organization , an intermediary in the hierarchy, active in the Talataye area. However, ‘Libération’ rejected the interview. Too risky”.

A new kidnapping of a French citizen in the Sahel

French civilians are often targeted for kidnapping by criminal and Islamist groups in the Sahel region of West Africa, in part due to the perception that the French government is willing to pay ransoms for their release. However, France has repeatedly refused to do so on other occasions.

There have been no more French hostages in the world since the liberation last October of the aid worker Sophie Pétronin, a 75-year-old woman who remained in captivity for almost four years after being kidnapped in Gao by jihadist militants.

Pétronin was released at the same time as the Malian politician Soumaïla Cissé – who died two months later, and the Italians Nicola Chiacchio and Pier Luigi Maccalli. Despite persistent speculation, the Malian government never confirmed the payment of a ransom or the link between the release of 200 prisoners, including several jihadists, and the recovery of these four hostages.

Islamist militants have targeted French citizens in West Africa since a 2013 French military intervention caused groups linked to Al-Qaeda to lose control of cities and towns they had taken over northern Mali a year earlier.

